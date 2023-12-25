Wilson completed 25 of 37 pass attempts for 237 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 20 yards on four carries in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots.

Wilson caught fire in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdown passes and accompanying two-point conversions to bring the Broncos back from a 23-7 deficit. The late-game magician was unable to pull a third consecutive scoring drive out of his hat, leaving just enough time for the Patriots to win the game with a field goal. Wilson finished with a solid fantasy line while committing zero turnovers for the first time since Week 11. He will try to keep the Broncos' faint playoff hopes alive against the Chargers on Dec. 31.