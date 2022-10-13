Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson (shoulder) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Wilson was limited in each of the Broncos' practices during Week 5, but he ultimately suited up in Denver's 12-9 overtime loss to Indianapolis on Thursday, completing just 21 of 39 attempts for two interceptions while carrying four times for 22 yards. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported over the weekend that Wilson flew to Los Angeles last Friday to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection to address a right shoulder injury, which Adam Schefter of ESPN more specifically labeled as a partially torn lat. The injury has apparently hampered Wilson in both of the past two contests, but the 33-year-old isn't expected to miss the Broncos' upcoming game Monday in Los Angeles versus the Chargers. Wilson reiterated as much Thursday, telling George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette that his shoulder is getting "better and better" every day since he had the PRP injection.