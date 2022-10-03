Coach Nathaniel Hackett relayed that Wilson (right shoulder) would have been limited Monday, if the Broncos had practiced, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Per Hackett, Wilson "got dinged up a little bit" during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicating that the QB is dealing with some shoulder soreness. Either way, Hackett told DiLalla that he expects Wilson to play Thursday night against the Colts.