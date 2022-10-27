Wilson (hamstring) remained listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Per Jeff Legwold of ESPN, Wilson indicated Wednesday that he felt "great" and "ready to roll" as Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London approaches. For his part, coach Nathaniel Hackett noted Thursday that the QB "had a good day of practice today," while adding that Wilson "looks good, and we're just going to keep on monitoring it day to day and make sure he's OK." Barring any setbacks, it appears as though Wilson is trending toward starting for the Broncos this weekend, though he'll presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to have a chance to avoid a Week 8 injury designation.
