Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, saying beforehand that he's feeling better each day and hopes to be ready for Sunday against the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

He's considered day-to-day after an MRI on Tuesday revealed no structural issues with the hamstring he hurt during Monday's overtime loss to the Chargers. If Wilson can't play this week, Brett Rypien would be in line for his second NFL start, having previously faced the Jets in Week 2 of 2020.