Wilson underwent a procedure Friday to relieve discomfort in his throwing shoulder, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Wilson received a PRP injection in his shoulder to help relieve the discomfort, an injury that Pelissero suggests is more common among MLB players. The veteran is expected to play through the issue at least ahead of Week 6's matchup against the Chargers, but it's possible the injury could force Wilson to miss time down the road if it persists. The 33-year-old is coming off a mistake-plagued primetime matchup against the Colts, in which he completed just 21 of his 39 passes and threw two interceptions.
