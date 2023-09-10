Wilson completed 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added one rush for one yard in the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Wilson's first full game running new head coach Sean Payton's scheme resulted in a largely unremarkable performance save for his pair of five-yard touchdown passes to Courtland Sutton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey. The veteran signal-caller's numbers were otherwise mostly indistinguishable and even less robust than many of his disappointing 2022 stat lines, and the fact the lackluster season-opening performance came against a vulnerable defense in that of the Raiders' adds to the fantasy-related concerns. However, the fact Wilson was without his presumptive No. 1 receiver in Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) certainly played a part in his modest numbers, and he'll have an opportunity to up his production in a Week 2 home matchup versus the Commanders.