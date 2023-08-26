Wilson and most of Denver's other starters aren't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson played in Denver's first two preseason games and completed 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. He may not have top receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) in the lineup when the Broncos host the Raiders in Week 1.
