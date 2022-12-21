site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Not listed on injury report
Wilson (concussion) isn't listed on the Week 16 injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams.
Wilson cleared concussion protocol last week but was held out of an eventual win over the Cardinals anyway. He'll now return to the starting job, as confirmed by coach Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday.
