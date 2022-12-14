Wilson (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Neither will WR Courtland Sutton, who missed Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with a hamstring injury, per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News. Renck also notes that Wilson is doing some form of physical activity, which suggests he's making progress in the concussion protocol even if he isn't ready to practice. The Broncos will turn to Brett Rypien under center if Wilson isn't ready for Sunday's matchup with Arizona.
