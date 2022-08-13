Wilson isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports
Wilson's first game action as a Bronco will have to wait until Saturday, Aug. 20 in Buffalo, at the earliest. In Wilson's stead, Josh Johnson will direct Denver's offense first, with Brett Rypien taking the field at some point after him.
