Wilson completed 23 of 38 passes for 306 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Broncos' 70-20 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Wilson authored what could arguably be the quietest 300-yard performance in history within the context of the game setting it transpired in. The veteran signal-caller was naturally overshadowed by numerous individual standout efforts on the opposite sideline, and by Miami's NFL-record 70 points overall. However, zooming in on Wilson's performance reveals a second straight encouraging performance from the recently maligned multi-time Pro Bowler, who connected with seven different targets on the afternoon and tossed a 12-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton in the first quarter. Wilson now has a 6:1 TD:INT through his first three games and back-to-back 300-yard efforts for the first time since Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2020 season, sending him into a Week 4 road matchup with the Bears with plenty of momentum.