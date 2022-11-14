Wilson completed 21 of his 42 passes for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans. He added eight rushing yards on seven attempts.

Wilson turned in his highest yardage total since Week 1 but that was mostly due to volume as he averaged only 6.8 yards per attempt. Much of that damage came on a 66-yard touchdown strike to Jalen Virgil, which came midway through the second quarter -- one of his two completions of more than 20 yards. Wilson lost Jerry Jeudy (ankle) on Denver's first offensive play-- an explanation for some of hi struggles -- but he's failed to throw for multiple touchdowns in seven of eight games this season and has surpassed 300 passing yards just once.