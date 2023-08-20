Wilson completed three of his six pass attempts for 24 yards and rushed for 25 yards on three carries in Saturday's preseason tilt against San Francisco.

Head coach Sean Payton said that Wilson and the starters would see 20 to 24 snaps against the 49ers, but he wound up limiting his starting quarterback to the opening drive (10 plays). There is no injury to report here, as Payton may simply have changed his mind mid-game. Wilson didn't do much from the pocket, but he did break off a 17-yard scamper, something we have seen less of from the 34-year-old in the later stages of his career. Wilson saw his stock drop farther than any player following his putrid 2022 campaign, so expectations should be lowered heading into the second year of a five-year, $245 million contract.