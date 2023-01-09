Wilson completed 13 of 24 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and rushed eight times for 18 yards in the Broncos' 31-28 in over the Chargers on Sunday.

Wilson's efficiency was off the charts in terms of completion-to-yardage ratio, the product of averaging 11.8 yards per attempt. The veteran signal-caller's touchdown passes went to the unorthodox trio of Eric Tomlinson (three yards), Tyler Badie (24 yards) and Courtland Sutton (20 yards), but he still took a pair of sacks and struggled with his accuracy. Wilson has already vowed to do a top-to-bottom evaluation of his offseason preparation in order to put together an exponentially better 2023, and rumblings that offensive guru Sean Payton will be discussing the team's head coaching job with Broncos brass gives the multi-time Pro Bowler's outlook a potential boost for the time being.