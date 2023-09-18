Wilson completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for 308 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 35-33 loss to Washington. He added 56 rushing yards on six attempts.

Wilson turned back the clock and posted a stat line we haven't seen since his days in Seattle. It was the first time the 34-year-old threw for 300 yards with multiple scores since joining Denver last season. Wilson came out with a more-aggressive mindset as a passer and runner following an underwhelming debut under head coach Sean Payton in Week 1. He connected for two deep scores to Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson, and his 56 rushing yards would have been the second-highest total from his entire 2022 game log. Wilson can regain a chunk of his depleted fantasy value if he can maintain this playstyle going forward, starting with a road matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.