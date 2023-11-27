Wilson completed 13 of 22 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown while adding 34 rushing yards and a TD on 11 carries in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

The Denver passing game didn't need to get too frisky due to the struggles of the Cleveland offense, but Wilson ran in his first rushing touchdown of the season in the second quarter as the Broncos built a 14-0 lead, and he hit Adam Trautman for an eight-yard score early in the fourth to help salt the game away. The veteran quarterback has topped 200 passing yards only once in the last seven games, but his 20:4 TD:INT on the year would be one of the best ratios of his career if he can maintain it down the stretch. Wilson gets a more favorable matchup in Week 13 against a Texans defense that just gave up 364 passing yards to Trevor Lawrence -- a season high for the Jaguars QB.