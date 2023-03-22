Wilson, who is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee that he underwent after the end of the 2022 season, is expected to be healthy for OTAs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson is reportedly already working out and throwing following his knee procedure, so it looks like there aren't any real concerns about his health heading into the offseason program. The Broncos are hoping that new head coach Sean Payton will be able to facilitate a bounce-back from Wilson in the 2023 season, after the multi-time Pro Bowler finished with just 3,524 passing yards and a 16:11 TD:INT ratio in 2022 despite suiting up for 15 games. It's possible that Wilson's subpar play can be blamed partially on his battling injuries, so it will be good to see him enter the 2023 campaign at full health.