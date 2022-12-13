Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed following Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chiefs that Wilson is in the concussion protocol, clouding the quarterback's status for the team's Week 15 game versus Arizona, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. "We'll go through the step-by-step process and do it the right way," Hackett said, regarding Wilson's potential to play this Sunday.

Per Legwold, Wilson said he "felt great" when he was examined by the Broncos' team medical staff Monday, but his availability for this weekend's contest against the Cardinals will ultimate hinge on him gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. Wilson, who suffered the head injury early in the fourth quarter when he was tackled hard to the ground on a scramble, doesn't have a history of suffering from documented concussions, but given his sizable contract along with the fact that Denver has been eliminated from playoff contention, the team could have some motivation to hold the signal-caller out for its final four contests. At this point, Hackett suggested that the Broncos will take things "day by day" with Wilson. Brett Rypien stepped in to play the final 12 minutes of the Week 14 contest and would presumably start Sunday against Arizona if Wilson is ruled out in advance of the game.