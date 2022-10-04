Wilson (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
For the second day in a row, "Mr. Unlimited" found himself on the Week 5 injury report as a limited participant, though this time the Broncos actually got on the field for a walk-through session after Monday's practice was merely an estimated one. Wilson is tending to some soreness in his throwing shoulder in the aftermath of Sunday's loss to the Raiders, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he doesn't believe the quarterback is in danger of missing Thursday's game against the Colts, per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site. Whether Wilson approaches the Week 5 contest with an injury designation will likely be determined by what he's able to do at Wednesday's practice.
More News
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Limited on practice estimate•
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Creates three TDs in Sunday's loss•
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Clutch finish to ugly game•
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Underwhelming performance in win•
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Takes loss in Denver debut•
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Agrees to five-year extension•