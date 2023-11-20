Wilson completed 27 of 35 pass attempts for 259 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Vikings.

Wilson was efficient in spreading his 35 pass attempts around to eight different receivers Sunday, but he still found himself needing a touchdown with minutes left in the eventual win. The 35-year-old completed a methodical two-minute drill that ended with a touch pass that wideout Courtland Sutton wrangled in for the game-winning score. After a horrific start to his career in Denver, Wilson and new head coach Sean Payton have got the Broncos back close to a .500 record heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Browns. Fantasy managers rostering multiple QBs may want to explore their alternative options, as the Browns' defense presents a tough matchup in what projects to be a low-scoring affair in Week 12.