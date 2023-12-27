Wilson will serve as the backup quarterback in Sunday's game against the Chargers while Jarrett Stidham takes over as the team's starter, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

The Broncos plan to bench Wilson for the final two games of the season to avoid any potential injuries and thus preserve the option to cut him before March, when his $37 million salary for 2025 becomes guaranteed. Wilson won't be inactive for the final two contests, however, so he could still wind up taking the field if Stidham gets hurt. Head coach Sean Payton could provide further insight into the team's quarterback situation when he speaks to the media after Wednesday's practice. While starting each of the team's first 15 games and playing all but four snaps on offense, Wilson has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 6.9 yards per attempt, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 80 carries for 341 yards and three scores.