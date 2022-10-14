Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson (shoulder) will be a full practice participant Friday, confirming the quarterback is on track to start Monday's game in Los Angeles against the Chargers, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Wilson was limited in both of the Broncos' first two workouts of the week, one of which was unofficial since Denver didn't need to submit its first Week 6 practice report until Thursday due to the Monday night game. According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, Wilson's reps were capped to begin the week to afford him more recovery time from an injury to his latisssimus dorsi near his right shoulder, which he initially sustained Week 4 in the Broncos' Oct. 1 loss to the Raiders. Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the shoulder last Friday, one day after the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts in a Thursday night game. The procedure and the extra recovery time ahead of the Week 6 matchup with the Chargers has Wilson feeling "better every day," though that doesn't necessarily guarantee that he'll immediately show improvement after a slow start to his tenure with the Broncos. Through five games, Wilson has completed a career-low 59.4 percent of his passes for 7.4 yards per attempt and a 4:3 TD:INT.