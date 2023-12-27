The Broncos plan to have Wilson sit out the team's final two games, with an eye toward preserving financial flexibility for the upcoming offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per Rapoport, Wilson has $37 million in 2025 salary that vests in March of 2024, and if the QB were to suffer a serious injury before the end of the current season, it would complicate matters for the 7-8 Broncos in terms of finances. With Wilson set to be benched ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jarrett Stidham is slated to handle Denver's starting QB reps in Week 17.