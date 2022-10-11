Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday that Wilson (shoulder) "should be ready to play" Monday at the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

In the wake of the Broncos' Week 5 loss to the Colts, Wilson received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to relieve what has been termed a partially torn lat, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Wilson initially suffered the injury Week 4 against the Raiders, but he's yet to take off an offensive play through five games this season. With a Monday night AFC West matchup on tap, Denver isn't required to post a practice report until Thursday, at which point his activity level on the field will be one to watch as the weekend approaches.