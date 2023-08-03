Wilson is seemingly in better shape than last season and could utilize his mobility more in 2023, Jon Heath of BroncosWire reports.

Wilson appears poised to get back to a more mobile playing style that made him such a dynamic quarterback in Seattle for the first nine years of his career. In 2022, however, the veteran posted just 55 rushes for 277 yards, accounting for his second-lowest single-season total in rushing attempts and third-lowest in rushing yards. With Wilson losing weight this offseason, head coach Sean Payton has allowed his franchise quarterback to scramble and practice off-script plays. "I'm comfortable when I see him climbing [the pocket] and taking off because one of those plays is like a 30-yard gain," Payton said. "When something breaks down and he flushes, a lot of the time good things happen. You have to practice that and get everyone on the same page when it happens," he added. It's clear the Broncos are committed to giving Wilson the freedom to move around more this season, a departure from Nathaniel Hackett's offensive scheme that seemed to restrict the 34-year-old to the pocket. A return to form for Wilson could lead to a bounce-back year for both Denver's offense and the signal caller's potential for fantasy success.