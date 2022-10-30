Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Jaguars. He added four rushes for 17 yards.

In contrast to Denver's Week 6 loss, Wilson got off to a slow start in Sunday's win, as he had 19 passing yards and an interception through the team's first three offensive possessions. However, he managed to effectively distribute the ball from there, particularly to Jerry Jeudy and Greg Dulcich while also finding KJ Hamler for a 47-yard gain to set up the game-winning touchdown. Wilson has still managed multiple touchdowns in a game only once this season, but he managed 8.4 yards per attempt -- his second-highest mark of the campaign.