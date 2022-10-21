Wilson (hamstring) is practicing Friday, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.
Friday's injury report will detail the extent of Wilson's participation and his injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets. He was limited both Wednesday and Thursday, but Wilson's ability to take the practice field all three days Sunday is an encouraging sign for his Week 7 availability.
