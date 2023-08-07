Coach Sean Payton said Wilson and the Broncos' first-team offense are in line to see roughly 15 snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Wilson will be on debut for the first time since his rough 2022 campaign Friday, albeit in limited preseason action. Still, it will be worthwhile to track whether Denver's offense is able to operate more smoothly with Payton calling the shots, even if only for a series or two. Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci will be in line to take the field after Wilson finishes up under center in Arizona.