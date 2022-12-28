Broncos CEO Greg Penner said Tuesday that Wilson is still central to the team's long-term plan and is expected to rebuond in 2023, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.

The in-season firing of first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett has led to speculation Wilson could be the next be the next big name headed out of Denver, even though he signed a five-year, $245 million extension in early September. The more likely scenario is one where Wilson finishes out the final two weeks of the season under interim coach Jerry Rosburg before getting a fresh start in the offseason with a new coaching staff. Rosburg confirmed Wednesday that Wilson will start Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.