Wilson completed 19 of 35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers. He added eight yards on two rushing attempts and lost a fumble.

Wilson's struggles continued in the first half, as he threw for only 53 yards and fumbled just outside the red zone en route to a 10-3 halftime deficit. Things didn't get much better after halftime outside of a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie Brandon Johnson late in the fourth. Wilson's underwhelming play is the primary reason for Denver's ugly 3-8 record heading into a Week 13 trip to Baltimore.