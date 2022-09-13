Wilson completed 29 of 42 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for two yards in Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Wilson's first three passes of the game all went to fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, and he completed two of them for 52 yards to set up a field goal on Seattle's first drive. His first throw to a wide receiver didn't come until there were less than six minutes left in the second quarter, but he made up for a lack of quantity with quality, as that pass was a 67-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy. Denver had no trouble moving the ball but two fumbles by running backs inside the five-yard line and poor clock management down the stretch culminated in the game coming down to a 64-yard Brandon McManus field goal, which narrowly missed. Wilson will have a nice opportunity to bounce back from this loss to his former team when the Texans come to town for his Denver home debut in Week 2.