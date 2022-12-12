Wilson has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a concussion, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson stayed down with a glazed look in his eyes after taking a big hit. He got up and went into the blue medical tent, then subsequently the locker room for concussion testing while sporting a noticeable welt on his forehead. The testing confirmed a concussion, so Brett Rypien will lead Denver's offense the rest of the way Sunday. Wilson will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to suit up against the Cardinals in Week 15.