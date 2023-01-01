Wilson completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. He added 27 rushing yards and two touchdowns on four attempts.

After a disastrous Week 16, Wilson bounced back with his second solid fantasy performance against Kansas City this season. Prior to Sunday, the veteran rushed for just one touchdown all season. Wilson's mobility has always been a major part of his game, so the use of his legs to find the end zone was certainly a welcome sight. With that said, the Broncos have a lot to figure out on offense ahead of next season with Wilson at the helm. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wilson plans to examine his preparation and offseason routine to avoid having another disappointing season. If the 34-year-old signal caller can stack this outing with another strong fantasy performance in Week 18 against the Chargers, it may give fantasy managers a glimmer of hope for Wilson to have a possible resurgence next season.