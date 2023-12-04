Wilson completed 15 of his 26 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans. He added 10 rushes for 44 yards and an additional score.

Wilson performed admirably for much of the game and led a comeback effort for the Broncos with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton as well a score of his own on a quarterback sneak. However, he undid all of that work with three interceptions in the final 16 minutes of game time, including one that sealed the loss from the Texans' eight-yard line with only 16 seconds remaining. Wilson entered the game having not thrown an interception since Week 6, though he picked a costly time for his mistakes. He also has only one passing touchdown in three consecutive games.