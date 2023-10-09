Wilson completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 196 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 49 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Wilson produced a solid fantasy line in a tough matchup despite failing to lead his team to victory. The 34-year-old didn't throw an interception, but did lose one of Denver's three fumbles Sunday. While the Broncos remain in the league's cellar at 1-4 this season, the addition of head coach Sean Payton has at least resulted in improved play under center. Wilson has amassed 1,210 passing yards with 11 touchdowns to two interceptions through five games, which is a marked improvement over the start he got off to last season. Wilson must quickly shift his focus to the Chiefs for a Week 6 matchup against the defending Super Bowl champions on Thursday Night Football.