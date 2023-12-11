Wilson completed 21 of 33 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers. He added six rushing attempts for five yards.

Wilson's first pass of the game was picked off deep in Denver territory, but he got a mulligan after the Chargers proceeded to turn it over on downs. He should have had a touchdown to Jerry Jeudy in the final seconds of the first half, but Jeudy failed to get his feet down along the sideline in the end zone, so the Broncos had to settle for a field goal to take a 10-0 lead into the locker room. Wilson broke it open with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton in the third quarter, then finished off the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Adam Trautman. The veteran quarterback will take a 23:8 TD:INT into Saturday's game in Detroit, with half of those interceptions coming in the last two games.