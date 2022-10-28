Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson (hamstring) will start Sunday versus the Jaguars barring any setbacks, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Wilson didn't have any limitations at Friday's practice, per Stevens, so it looks like he's even on track to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's contest in London. The veteran quarterback said Thursday that he feels felt "great" and "ready to roll" Week 8, Jeff Legwold of ESPN, and it looks like his mobility under center may be unaffected. It's still worth noting that Hackett qualified Wilson would start as long as he avoids any setbacks, so his status will still warrant monitoring as Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff approaches. The Broncos are set for a bye week after taking on Jacksonville.