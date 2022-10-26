Wilson (left hamstring) indicated Wednesday that he is "ready to roll" as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wilson was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but it sounds like the QB is trending toward returning to action this weekend, barring any setbacks. That's a notion echoed by coach Nathaniel Hackett, though Wilson will likely need to practice fully by the end of the week in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's 9:30 AM ET kickoff in London.