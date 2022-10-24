Coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed after Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets that Wilson (hamstring) is on track to play in Week 8 against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson practiced on a limited basis throughout the week leading up to the Week 7 loss but was ultimately inactive. Brett Rypien threw for 225 yards and one interception in Wilson's absence. The Broncos travel to London in Week 8 to face the Jaguars, and Wilson's trending toward a return after a one-week absence. His practice participation, or lack thereof, should help determine whether he's indeed ready to return.