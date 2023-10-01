Wilson completed 21 of 28 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 win over Chicago.

Wilson opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown pass on a screen to Jaleel McLaughlin, but Chicago responded with four unanswered touchdowns before Wilson cut the deficit to 28-14 with a four-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson. The veteran quarterback added a 13-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton in the fourth quarter, which was followed by a Denver defensive score to tie it up, a Denver field goal and a Justin Fields interception to end it. After picking up their first win under coach Sean Payton, Wilson and the Broncos will look to build on this victory in a Week 5 home game against the Jets. Payton's arrival has had a positive impact on Wilson's production, as Wilson has a 9:2 TD:INT through four games in 2023 after posting a disappointing 16:11 TD:INT across 15 starts in his first season with the Broncos.