Wilson completed 18 of 32 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions. He added seven rushes for six yards and an additional score while also losing a fumble.

Wilson had an ugly start to the game, completing only four of 10 passes for 69 yards in the first two quarters. He ended up with a decent fantasy performance thanks to garbage time, as the Broncos were down by three scores for nearly the entire second half. He started that effort with a three-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey early in the third quarter and then snuck into the end zone on a one-yard rush midway through the fourth quarter. Wilson has multiple touchdowns in each of his last four games, but this marked only the second time in that span that he's topped 200 passing yards. The Broncos will likely remain reliant upon their run game, particularly in a Week 16 matchup against a weak Patriots offense.