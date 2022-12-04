Wilson completed 17 of 22 passes for 189 yards with no touchdown or interceptions in the Broncos' 10-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 21 yards.

Wilson's snake-bitten first season in Denver continued in trademark fashion Sunday, with the Broncos blowing a late lead despite the Ravens losing Lamar Jackson to a knee injury early and both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy available to open the game. However, Sutton eventually exited with a hamstring injury, once again leaving Wilson with a makeshift receiving corps against a tough defense. Consequently, points were once again at a premium, and Tyler Huntley was able to ultimately able to help lead Baltimore to a game-winning touchdown on a marathon 16-play drive. Wilson was able to get the Broncos into position to attempt a 63-yard field goal with two seconds remaining, but that attempt came up short. Factoring in Sutton's injury, Wilson will head into a Week 14 home matchup against the Chiefs likely undermanned significantly at receiver once again.