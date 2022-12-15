Wilson (concussion) is slated to practice in a limited fashion Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Wilson didn't practice Wednesday, so the QB's looming limited participation Thursday is a step in the right direction for him in advance of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. However, the signal caller will need to fully progress through the NFL's concussion protocol in order to gain clearance to play this weekend. If that doesn't happen, Brett Rypien would be in line to fill in for Wilson in Week 15.
