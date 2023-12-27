Wilson will be the backup to Jarrett Stidham against the Chargers on Sunday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

The Broncos plan to bench Wilson for the final two games of the season to avoid any potential injuries and thus preserve the ability to cut him before March 2024, when Wilson's $37 million salary for 2025 becomes guaranteed. Wilson won't be inactive, though, so he could still wind up taking the field if Stidham gets hurt. Coach Sean Payton could provide further insight into the team's quarterback situation when he speaks to the media after Wednesday's practice.