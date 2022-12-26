Wilson completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 214 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 51-14 blowout loss to the Rams. He added 17 rushing yards on two attempts.

Wilson returned from a one-game layoff due to a concussion, but his fantasy managers are probably wishing he sat this one out based on the poor results. The 34-year-old showed some signs of life in his last start against the Chiefs when he threw three touchdowns for the first time this year, but he followed that up with his first three-interception game in this horrid loss. Wilson was pulled for Brett Rypien late in the contest, but the backup didn't fare much better than the player he replaced (4/8, 45 yards, INT). Assuming the Broncos stick with their $245 million quarterback in Week 17, Wilson will try to recapture the success he experienced against the Chiefs in Week 14 when the two clubs meet on Jan. 1.