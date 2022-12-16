Wilson (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Cardinals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
The report relays that Wilson has progressed through the NFL's concussion protocol, but coach Nathaniel Hackett noted Friday that "as an organization, we've decided to give him another week." As a result, Brett Rypien will draw the start at QB for the Broncos this weekend, while Wilson will target a return to action Week 16 against the Rams.
