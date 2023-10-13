Wilson completed 13 of 22 passes for 95 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while also rushing four times for 31 yards in the Broncos' 19-8 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Wilson's final passing line, which included two interceptions in Chiefs territory, essentially sums up his night, and Thursday's numbers were, literally, a new low. Wilson had never thrown for under 100 yards and two interceptions in his career, and after also having passed for under 200 yards in Sunday's loss to the Jets, there could well be rumblings about a possible swap-out at quarterback for Jarrett Stidham, especially with Wilson and presumptive No. 1 receiver Jerry Jeudy having negligible chemistry at the moment. With a few extra days of prep time ahead of a Week 7 home matchup against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 22, head coach Sean Payton may indeed determine it may be an opportune time to try and go in a new direction under center.