Broncos' Sam Jones: Denver adds in sixth round

The Broncos selected Jones in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 183rd overall.

Jones (6-foot-5, 305 pounds) is unlikely to ever be a mauler due to lack of strength and 31-inch arms, but he's used to working in space after playing in a high-tempo spread offense at Arizona State.

