Jones (back) participated in Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Jones, who has been dealing with back spasms for multiple weeks, was able to practice fully Thursday after being limited early in the week. It remains to be seen whether the 2018 sixth-rounder will suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Seahawks, but Jones appears to be trending in the right direction.

